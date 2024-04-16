ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh dances with Atlee at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception; Ram Charan and Mohanlal also attend

April 16, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

‘Jawan’ director Atlee, Shankar’s youngest daughter and actor Aditi Shankar, and Shankar’s son Arjith Shankar joined Ranveer Singh on the dance floor

The Hindu Bureau

Ranveer Singh dances at the wedding; Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, and Mohanlal with the newlyweds and Shankar at the ceremony | Photo Credit: X/Special Arrangement

The wedding reception of ace filmmaker Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, with Tarun Karthikeyan was held in Chennai today, and the ceremony was attended by industry stalwarts such as Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh.

As a major highlight of the event, Ranveer Singh, Jawan maker Atlee, Shankar’s youngest daughter and actor Aditi Shankar, and Shankar’s son Arjith Shankar set the dance floor alight as they danced to hit numbers such as Vijay-Trisha’s ‘Appadi Podu,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Lungi Dance,” and his own chartbuster from Ram Leela, ‘Tattad Tattad.’

Later, newlyweds Aishwarya and Tarun joined Ranveer, Atlee and Aditi to dance for Vijay’s hit number ‘Vaathi Coming.’ Several videos of Ranveer, who was sported in a black sherwani at the event, have gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya and Tarun tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on Sunday. Apart from Ranveer, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the wedding ceremony on Sunday was also felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Vikram, Suriya and Nayanthara.

Other guests who attended the ceremony include actors such as Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, Shalini, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Jhanvi Kapoor, and directors such as Bala, SP Muthuraman, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson, AR Murugadoss, and Mysskin. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander was also seen at the ceremony.

Here are a few more pics from the wedding reception:

Mohanlal at the ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chiranjeevi and family at the ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni at the ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ranveer Singh at the ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

