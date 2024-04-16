Director Shankar’s daughter gets married; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, MK Stalin attend

April 16, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Veteran director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya Shankar married Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15.

The photos from the ceremony have now gone viral. The event was attended by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan who had earlier worked with Shankar. Apart from Mani Ratnam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in attendance were Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ramcharan, Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, Anirudh, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan.

Other guests included Jayam Ravi, Shalini, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Jhanvi Kapoor. Directors Bala, SP Muthuraman, Gautham Menon, Lokesk Kanagaraj, Nelson, AR Murugadoss, Mysskin and Nelson.

Aishwarya’s sister and actor Aditi Shankar also took to her Instagram profile to share more photos from the event.

On the work front, Shankar is awaiting the release of Indian 2 which will see him collaborating once again with Kamal Haasan. He also has Game Changer with Ram Charan.