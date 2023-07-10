Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ launched

July 10, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

Actor Ram Pothineni and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are reuniting after the success of iSmart Shankar for the film’s sequel titled Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce the film under their Puri Connects banner.

The film was launched on Monday with a ceremony that was attended by the team and guests. The shooting of Double iSmart will commence on Wednesday.

While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced, the makers have confirmed that the film will have a pan-India release. Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ram will next be seen in Boyapati Sreenu’s Skanda that’s slated to release on September 15.

