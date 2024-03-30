ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla gets new title

March 30, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

The film, which was earlier titled ‘Sri’, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani from a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit

PTI

Rajkummar Rao; a still from ‘Sri’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and T-Series

Actor Rajkummar Rao's “Srikanth”, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, will hit the screens on May 10, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, which was earlier titled "Sri", is directed by Tushar Hiranandani from a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

Bollywood studio T-Series has backed the movie in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

"A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled 'SRI', releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024," T-Series posted on its social media handles.

"Srikanth" portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

The movie also stars Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

