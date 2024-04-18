ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Tarantino abandons ‘The Movie Critic’ as his final film

April 18, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

‘The Movie Critic’ had gained momentum following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the involvement of Brad Pitt in the lead role

The Hindu Bureau

Quentin Tarantino | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Quentin Tarantino has made a bombshell announcement regarding his final project, revealing that The Movie Critic will no longer serve as his last film. Initially set to feature Brad Pitt in a leading role, the project has been abandoned by the director, citing a change of heart in his creative direction, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quentin Tarantino not working on 'Kill Bill 3'

Tarantino’s decision to drop The Movie Critic comes after a period of script rewriting, which caused delays in production. This echoes a similar incident in the past when the Pulp Fiction director shelved 2015’s The Hateful Eight due to a script leak.

Despite the setback, The Movie Critic had gained momentum, particularly following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the involvement of Brad Pitt. Tarantino hinted at the film’s premise during a Cannes screening, mentioning its inspiration from a real-life figure who wrote movie reviews for an unconventional publication.

‘Babylon’ movie review: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie set ablaze this frenetic, frantic tribute to Hollywood

Originally slated to feature Brad Pitt in a leading role, marking their third collaboration following Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood(2019), The Movie Critic was looking to be a star-studded affair, with rumors swirling about the potential involvement of past Tarantino favorites. Sony, having previously partnered with the director on many projects, was gearing up to bring the film to life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While details regarding Tarantino’s next and final film remain scarce, sources close to the director indicate that he is reassessing his options and going back to the drawing board to determine his cinematic swan song.

Daily Quiz | On Quentin Tarantino’s work
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US