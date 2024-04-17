Pritam to score music for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

April 17, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The makers of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandarhave announced that music composer and singer Pritam will score the music for the film. This is the fifth collaboration between Pritam and Salman after Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Tubelight (2016), and Tiger 3 (2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the banner bankrolling the film, announced the news on its social media handles

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar. Murugadoss had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release next year during Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman, most recently seen in Tiger 3, was in the news earlier this week after two unidentified gunmen fired four rounds outside his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claimed responsibility for the incident, after which, on Monday, the two assailants were arrested and remanded by a court.

The assailants — Vicky Sahibsaab Gupta (24) and Sagar Srijogendra Pal (21) — hail from Bihar’s East Champaran District and belong to Lawrence Bisnoi’s gang.

The crime branch on Tuesday sought 14-day custody of the two men on the ground that their custodial interrogation was required to ascertain conspiracy details and to identify the mastermind behind the firing incident. The court granted the police custody of the two accused for nine days (till April 25).

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Salman and his father Salim Khan at their residence and assured them of additional protection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.