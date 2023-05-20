ADVERTISEMENT

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR’s film to go on floors from March 2024

May 20, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are bankrolling this film which will mark the actor’s first collaboration with the ‘KGF’ filmmaker

The Hindu Bureau

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Prashanth Neel will be teaming up with Jr NTR for a new project. It’s now known that the film, tentatively titled NTR 31, will go on floors from March 2024.

ALSO READ
Danced to ‘Naatu Naatu’? Here’s how this Oscar-winning song was filmed

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the project, shared the news via social media on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are bankrolling this film which will mark the RRR actor’s first collaboration with the KGF filmmaker. More details regarding the cast and crew are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Prashanth’s next release would be the Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao, the film is scheduled to release on September 28. On the other hand, Jr NTR will next star in Koratala Siva’s Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US