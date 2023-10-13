Pooja Hegde to play female lead in Shahid Kapoor's action thriller with Rosshan Andrrews

October 13, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Actor Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in an upcoming action thriller film, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the makers announced on Friday on Pooja’s 33rd birthday.

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Saluteand Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the movie.

The yet-untitled film is about a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Hegde, who earlier featured in films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast,Radhe Shyam and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said she is excited to collaborate with Andrrews and Kapoor for the first time.

"It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role.

"I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

The movie is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. In a joint statement, Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said it was an easy decision to rope in Pooja for the project.

"She's extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognized, and we are sure audiences will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board," they said.

The film will go on floors soon and will be released in theatres in 2024.

