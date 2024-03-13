‘Paradise’ trailer: Prasanna Vithanage promises a riveting drama set during Sri Lanka’s 2022 financial crisis

“When things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their relationship,” reads the plot description provided by the makers. “Now might be a good time for Ravana to wake up from his slumber,” quips Darshana’s character towards the end of the trailer.

Written by Prasanna and Anushka Senanayake, Paradise also stars Mahendra Perera in a pivotal role. The film has cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Tapas Nayak. K (Krishnakumar) is the music director.

Produced by Newton Cinema and presented by filmmaker Mani Ratnam under his Madras Talkies banner, the film will be released in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Sinhala languages.

