HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prasanna Vithanage’s ‘Paradise’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at Busan International Film Festival 2023

‘Paradise’, produced by Newton Cinema and presented by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, was shot in Sri Lanka and narrates the vacation of a tourist couple, exploring their struggles with societal, personal and internal challenges

October 14, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

PTI
A poster of ‘Paradise’

A poster of ‘Paradise’ | Photo Credit: @darshanarajendran/Instagram

Filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage's film Paradise won the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival 2023 on Friday. Paradise jointly shares the Kim Jiseok award with Mirlan Abdykalykov’s Bride Kidnapping.

The Kim Jiseok Award, established in 2017, commemorates the late Kim Jiseok, who dedicated his life to discovering and supporting the growth of Asian cinema. It is given to the two best films that reflect the contemporary standing of Asian cinema.

ALSO READ
2023 Jio MAMI festival reveals line-up, over 250 films in 70 languages

Paradise, produced by Newton Cinema and presented by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, was shot in Sri Lanka and narrates the vacation of a tourist couple, exploring their struggles with societal, personal and internal challenges. The film stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando and Mahendra Perera and its crew members include Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and K, the music director.

The film will have its South Asia premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in the Icons: South Asia section.

"After 28 years today, it is ironic to receive this award named after the late Kim Jiseok. Kim was a dear friend to all Asian filmmakers. Kim, I am honoured to take you to my home. I would like to thank you, my dear producer, Anto Chittilappilly and Newton Cinema, our presenter Mr Mani Ratnam, Madras Talkies, and the cast, and crew of Paradise. This award belongs to you," the filmmaker said.

Ratnam called Paradise a film with a vision. "When there is turmoil in paradise, both social and economic, when there is a re-evaluation of man-woman relationship when an old epic gets reflected in today's troubled times, we have Paradise, a film with a vision," he said.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.