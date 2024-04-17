ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson joins Liam Neeson in ‘Naked Gun’ remake

April 17, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Anderson will carry forward the leagcy of Priscilla Presley’s character from the original films

The Hindu Bureau

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson is set to star opposite Liam Neeson in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming remake of the beloved comedy classic, Naked Gun. Directed by The Lonely Island’s, Akiva Schaffer, with a script by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Schaffer, the modern take on the crime spoof promises to reignite the absurdity that made the original films a hit.

Taking on the role of the bumbling detective Frank Drebin, played by Leslie Nielsen in the original series, Neeson’s involvement has already piqued interest. Anderson, on the other hand, will portray the love interest, bringing the goofiness of Priscilla Presley’s performance from the original.

Produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door, with Schaffer and Daniel M. Stillman as executive producers, this remake aims to capture the essence of the beloved franchise while offering a fresh take for modern audiences.

Paramount has marked July 18, 2025, for its release, signaling a return to the big screen for Anderson, whose career has seen her transition from Playboy model to international star and reality TV personality.

