Oscars 2021: The complete list of winners (updating live)

Here are all the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards (updating):

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell - WINNER

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” (Denmark) - WINNER

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") - WINNER

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Best Picture

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari"

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Make-up and Hairstyling

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson - WINNER

"Emma" - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

"Hillbilly Elegy" - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

"Mank" - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

"Pinocchio" - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best Director

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") - WINNER

David Fincher ("Mank")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul" - WINNER

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Documentary Film

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Best Sound

"Greyhound" - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

"Mank" - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

"News of the World" - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

"Soul" - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

"Sound of Metal" - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh - WINNER

Best Original Song

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami" (Compiled by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Short Film (Animated)

"Burrow" - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

"Genius Loci" - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

"If Anything Happens I Love You" - Will McCormack and Michael Govier - WINNER

"Opera" - Erick Oh

"Yes-People" - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson