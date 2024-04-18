‘Oldboy’ is getting a TV adaptation from Park Chan-wook

April 18, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Lionsgate Television has announced a collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook to develop an English-language television adaptation of his iconic, Oldboy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally released in 2003, Oldboy tells the story of a man who finds himself inexplicably imprisoned in a sealed hotel room for 15 years. Upon his sudden release, he embarks on a frantic quest to uncover the truth behind his captivity within a tight deadline of five days, facing severe consequences if he fails.

Chan-wook , the director and co-writer of the original film, will serve as a producer for the TV series alongside his producing partner, Syd Lim. Executives Courtney Mock and Tara Joshi from Lionsgate Television are overseeing the project, with Bryan Weiser negotiating the deal.

Scott Herbst, executive vice president and head of scripted development for Lionsgate Television, praised Park as a visionary storyteller. He promised that the series adaptation of Oldboy would capture the raw emotional power and iconic moments that made the film a classic.

With its gripping narrative and intense performances, Oldboy received widespread acclaim upon its release and continues to be celebrated as a standout film of the 21st century. Chan-wook’s latest foray into television came with HBO’s latest miniseries, The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.