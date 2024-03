Nikhil Siddhartha announces ‘Karthikeya 3’; promises ‘brand new adventure’ film with director Chandoo Mondeti

March 17, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

According to reports, director Chandoo Moleti is currently writing the script of Karthikeya 3 and the film is expected to go into pre-production soon

The third instalment of the hit Telugu mystery action film franchise Karthikeya was announced by lead Nikhil Siddhartha on Saturday. “Dr Karthikeya in search of a brand new adventure... More details soon,” read Nikhil’s caption on social media, tagging the franchise director Chandoo Mondeti. ALSO READ Sets, miniatures and visual effects: A peek into the making of ‘Karthikeya 2’

Starring Swati Reddy as the female lead, the first Karthikeya film was released in 2014. It featured Nikhil as a medico named Dr Karthikeya, who ventures out to investigate the mysteries surrounding a closed Karthikeya temple in the village of Subrahmanyapuram.

The critical and commercial success of the film led to a sequel that was released in 2022. Starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, the film had Dr Karthikeya go on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna.