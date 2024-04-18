ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix reveals teaser of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

April 18, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The 16-episode saga is adapted from Gabriel García Márquez’s magic realist masterpiece; Entirely in Spanish, the series was shot in Columbia with Latin American artists

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

Netflix has unveiled the first-look teaser of One Hundred Years of Solitude, their adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s magic realist masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Published in 1967, One Hundred Years of Solitude narrates the multi-generational saga of the Buendía family, founders of the fictional town of Macondo.

Mercedes Barcha, widow of Gabriel García Márquez, dies at 87

The town, an idyllic river settlement in northern Columbia, is said to have been inspired by Márquez’s birthplace, Aracataca.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the teaser, a character reads from the mythical diary of Melquiades as we are transported to Macondo to witness Colonel Aureliano Buendía (Claudio Cataño) standing before a firing squad while he remembers that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice. “What follows are breathtaking scenes of José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán’s journey in search of happiness, fleeing the curse placed upon their lineage,” read a statement from Netflix.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The synopsis of One Hundred Years of Solitude reads, “Married against their parents’ wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo.

Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude.”

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s last novel ‘Until August’ is far from perfect. But we are grateful his sons published it

The 16-episode saga is directed by Alex García López and Laura Mora. Entirely in Spanish, the series was shot in Columbia with Latin American artists.

Marquez’s sons, Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, served as executive producers on the show. The Nobel laureate and journalist passed away in 2014, having vastly influenced 20th and 21st-century literature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US