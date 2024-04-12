‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 1 trailer: It’s Penelope Featherington’s time to shine

April 12, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

The trailer of the first part of the much-anticipated two-part third season of Bridgertonis here, and fans can’t get enough of Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton as we see glimpses of a steamy start to their romance.

The trailer begins to show Penelope setting out to find herself a husband...with the help of Colin, unfortunately, who says he will help her as a “friend.” But as hard-core Pen fans would expect, the Featherington girl sparkles like never before and woos Colin with her charm. Meanwhile, a passionate romance blooms between Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathon Bailey).

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret,” adds the official syposis of the season.

Showrun by Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is executive produced by Brownwell, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, the series also stars Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich).

Also part of the cast are Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs Varley), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), and Sam Phillips (Lord Debling).

Bridgerton Season 3 premieres on Netflix with Part 1 on May 13 and Part 2 on June 13.