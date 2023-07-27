ADVERTISEMENT

Nadigar Sangam President Nasser clears air over the new FEFSI guidelines 

July 27, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

With about 25000 members, FEFSI consists of technicians belonging to 23 different unions

The Hindu Bureau

L-R: Vikraman, RK Selvamani, Nasser, Ponvannan and Vishal | Photo Credit: PRABHU M

Actor Nasser, who is also the President of Nadigar Sangam (SIAA), has clarified the rumours surrounding FEFSI’s new guidelines.

ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan asks Tamil film industry to be inclusive

It was earlier widely reported that the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has come with a new set of guidelines, and according to one of them, only Tamil artists should be roped in for Tamil films.

Responding to it, in a video he shared from Hyderabad, Nasser called the news around it to be misinterpreted. He pointed out that considering how we are in the times of pan-Indian films, he would have raised his concern against such a guideline had it been implemented.

The veteran actor also added the new guidelines are for the rights and protection of the FEFSI workers and its head, RK Selvamani has only asked for their inclusion in projects made within the boundaries of the state of Tamil Nadu. Nasser concluded by stating how the Tamil film industry has a long-standing tradition of encouraging talents from other industries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With about 25000 members, FEFSI consists of technicians belonging to 23 different unions and the new guidelines have been put in place to increase the chances of their employment.

Watch the video here:

Nasser clears air over the new FEFSI guidelines | Video Credit: Special Arrangement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US