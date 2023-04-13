ADVERTISEMENT

Mia Goth joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’

April 13, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

Mahershala Ali is set to play the titular role in ‘Blade’

The Hindu Bureau

Mia Goth and Mahershala Ali

Mia Goth and Mahershala Ali are all set to star in Marvel Studios’ Blade. According to U.S. entertainment website Deadline,Yann Demange has been roped in to direct the feature with Michael Starrbury on board to pen the script. While the details of the plot at the time of the publication of this article are unknown, it was revealed that Mahershala will be essaying the titular role.

Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973 and instantly became a cult favourite.

Mia has been making waves in the horror genre with her performances in X, Pearl and Infinity Pool. The actor is currently shooting for the final instalment of the X series MaXXXine and is in talks to star in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

