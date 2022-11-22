  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Blade’: Marvel hires Yann Demange as new director of Mahershala Ali film

Headlined by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, the film is set to start production in Atlanta in 2023

November 22, 2022 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

PTI
Director Yann Demange

Director Yann Demange | Photo Credit: Jemal Countess

Filmmaker Yann Demange has signed on with Marvel Studios to its much-anticipated Blade movie.

Demange, known for critically-acclaimed features 71 (2014) and White Boy Rick (2018), will helm the project from a script by Michael Starrbury, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

He joins the project months after the exit of director Bassam Tariq. The filmmaker will still be attached as an executive producer on the movie.

Blade centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

The movie is set to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role alongside actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the movie, which is expected to start production in Atlanta in 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.