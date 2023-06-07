‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ trailer: Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon fight Doom in a dystopian Earth

June 07, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The trailer of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, the first season in Marvel’s upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanderswas released by the makers today.

The trailer introduces us to Star-Lord (voiced by Saif Ali Khan), who realises that other superheroes, including Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and more, have died. As touted in the previously-released trailer of Marvel’s Wastelanders, we see a supervillain called the Supreme Leader takes over the planet. We then see Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon (Vrajesh Hirjee) band together to fight their enemies. “The tale is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super-villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter,” reads the description of Marvel’s Wastelanders.

The cast for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

The series comprises six seasons in total, each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. While Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord premieres exclusively on Audible on June 28, subsequent seasons release throughout 2023 and 2024. Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Wastelanders, will be released at a later date.

The six-season audio epic was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story. Audible will simultaneously release Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, as well as the five additional seasons in the series, in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions.

The English-language edition of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord was written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips.

