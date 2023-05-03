Trailer of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, out

May 03, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The trailer of Marvel’s upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanderswas released by the makers today. The first season, titled Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, is set to premiere on Audible on June 28, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

Based on the popular English series, the new Hindi adaptation see many leading Hindi actors in the roles of Marvel superheroes with Mantra Mugdh directing the show. The first season stars Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost, and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. Black Widow (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Star-Lord (Saif), Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat), Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar) and Doctor Doom (Ashish Vidyarthi) are set to team up for the finale of the six seasons.

The trailer introduces us to a dystopian world, one which the superheroes failed to save. A supervillain called the Supreme Leader takes over the planet, and the remaining heroes need to team up to avenge the Earth. The synopsis of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord reads, “The tale is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super-villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.”

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Wastelanders, will be released at a later date.

The six-season audio epic was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story. Audible will simultaneously release Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, as well as the five additional seasons in the series, in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions.

The English-language edition of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord was written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips