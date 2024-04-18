ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Scorsese will film Jesus and Frank Sinatra biopics back-to-back

April 18, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Andrew Garfield and Leonardo DiCaprio are circling the lead roles for the Jesus and Sinatra bipoics respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Andrew Garfield

Martin Scorsese is gearing up for ambitious plans to direct two consecutive biopics. Following his recent success with Killers of the Flower Moon, which garnered 10 Oscar nominations, Scorsese is showing no signs of slowing down. Variety reports that sources close to the director have revealed that his next projects will explore two vastly different subjects: Jesus Christ and Frank Sinatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Martin Scorsese transcends all genres in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Scorsese intends to finance the first biopic, titled Life of Jesus, independently, similar to his approach with Silence in 2016. Inspired by Shūsaku Endō’s book, the film will delve into the profound narrative of Jesus’ life.

Rumors suggest that Scorsese is considering reuniting with actor Andrew Garfield for a role in the project. Production is expected to begin later this year, with filming locations spanning Israel, Italy, and Egypt, though logistical challenges may arise due to the situation in Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Scorsese’s Jesus film to be 80 minutes long, to go on floors late 2024

Scorsese will shift gears to focus on the legendary singer, Frank Sinatra. However, the project faces potential obstacles as Sinatra’s daughter, Tina Sinatra, controls her father’s estate and has yet to give her approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite this, Scorsese is assembling an impressive cast for the project. Sources suggest that frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio is being considered to portray the iconic singer, with Jennifer Lawrence in talks to depict Sinatra’s second wife, actress Ava Gardner.

Major studios and streaming platforms are already vying for the opportunity to collaborate with Scorsese. While Apple, who previously financedKillers of the Flower Moon, has expresse interest, Sony seems to have emerged as a frontrunner for the Sinatra biopic.

The (mis)representation of Native Americans in Hollywood
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US