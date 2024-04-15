ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ gets a release date

April 15, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Directed by Vysakh, the film has Raj B Shetty, Sunil and Anjana Jayaprakash in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’. | Photo Credit: @mammukka/X

The release date of Mammootty’s next, Turbo, has been finalised. Directed by Vysakh, the film is set to hit the screens on June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj B Shetty joins Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

Mammootty and Vysakh had previously worked in Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Mammootty is set to play Turbo Jose in the upcoming movie.

Kannada’s Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvinte Albuthavilakkumfame and Telugu actor Sunil are the other prominent actors in the movie. The film is touted to be an action entertainer.

ALSO READ:Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ wraps up production

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Christo Xavier has composed music for Turbo. Vishnu Varma has done the cinematography for the movie, while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Produced by Mammootty’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, the film will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Production House, Wayfarer films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US