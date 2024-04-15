Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ gets a release date

April 15, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

The release date of Mammootty’s next, Turbo, has been finalised. Directed by Vysakh, the film is set to hit the screens on June 13.

Mammootty and Vysakh had previously worked in Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. Mammootty is set to play Turbo Jose in the upcoming movie.

Kannada’s Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvinte Albuthavilakkumfame and Telugu actor Sunil are the other prominent actors in the movie. The film is touted to be an action entertainer.

Christo Xavier has composed music for Turbo. Vishnu Varma has done the cinematography for the movie, while Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Produced by Mammootty’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, the film will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Production House, Wayfarer films.

