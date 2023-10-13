ADVERTISEMENT

‘Leo’ trailer: Adam Sandler stars as a 74-year-old lizard with existential crisis in this animated comedy

October 13, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Directed by Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim, the film premieres on Netflix on November 21

The Hindu Bureau

Squirtle and Leo in a still from ‘Leo’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer of its upcoming animated comedy, Leo. Starring Adam Sandler as a 74-year-old lizard, the new film, directed by Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim, premieres on Netflix on November 21.

In the trailer, old lizard Leo, having lived all his life in a terrarium in a classroom as a class pet along with a turtle named Squirtle (Bil Burr), has an existential crisis of sorts. Things change for the little, old guy in the last year of elementary school.

“When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever,” reads the plot description from Netflix.

Leo is written by Smigel, Sandler and Paul Sado. Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and two daughters, Sunny and Sadie, are also part of the voice cast of the film, featuring alongside Cecily Strong, Stephanie Hsu, and Jason Alexander.

