Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor announce investigative fantasy series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

May 23, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Directed by Umesh Bist, the decades-spanning series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment have announced the first title under their new content partnership. Set to stream on ZEE5, the forthcoming web-series is titled Gyaarah Gyaarah.

According to a press note, Gyaarah Gyaarah spans across three decades and timelines – 1990, 2001 and 2016 - and blends ‘mysticism, science, and mystery’ in an investigative drama tale. The series stars Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa and Raghav Juyal. It is directed by Umesh Bist ( Pagglait) and co-written by Puja Banerjee and Sunjoy Shekhar.

Talking about the series, Karan Johar, Founder and Managing Director at Dharmatic Entertainment, said, “We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment and ZEE5 for a unique investigative drama. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer and Founder, Sikhya Entertainment, added, “Partnering with Karan and Apoorva from Dharmatic Entertainment, alongside ZEE5 has been a delight. ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is one of our most exciting ventures, and we’re so lucky to be foraying into a new space and genre.”

Gyaarah Gyaarah will premiere on ZEE5. The platform recently unveiled a slate of 100-plus films and web-shows.

