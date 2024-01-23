Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets a release date

January 23, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut's latest movie Emergency will release in theatres on June 14, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"'Emergency' is my most ambitious project and second directorial post Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama," the actor said in a statement.

The film was previously set to be released in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in Ranaut's schedule. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency is touted as a mega budget depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy.

"Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman prime minister of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi," the official logline read. The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for Pink, has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie.

