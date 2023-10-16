HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' delayed

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik

October 16, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

PTI
A still from the teaser of ‘Emergency’

A still from the teaser of ‘Emergency’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said the release of her film Emergency has been postponed to next year due to changes in her schedule. The movie, also written and directed by Ranaut, was previously set to be released in theatres on November 24.

ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut on ‘Chandramukhi 2’: ‘It’s an origin story which delves into who she is’

Ranaut shared the update on her official X page.

ALSO READ
Kangana Ranaut: Irrfan Khan and I were initially supposed to do 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

The new release date will be announced soon, she added in the post. Emergency film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

It also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. Ritesh Shah, known for Pink, has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the movie. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.