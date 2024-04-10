ADVERTISEMENT

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ teaser: Lady Gaga puts a smile on Joaquin Phoenix 

April 10, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

A sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 blockbuster ‘Joker’, the new film will open in cinemas on October 4, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the teaser for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the clown prince of crime in Joker: Folie à Deux. And, this time around, he’s got company.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday debuted the teaser trailer for Folie à Deux, a much-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips’ controversial 2019 blockbuster Joker.

In the new film, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), having caused much devastation in his previous outing, is adjusting to life at Arkham Asylum. He meets and falls for Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, who, in a break from comic book mythology, is depicted as an inmate and not a psychiatrist at the Asylum.

The new film will focus on the doomy romance between these two agents of chaos and how they take on Gotham City. Brendan Gleeson, known for films like Gangs of New York, The General and The Banshees of Inisherin, also appears in the trailer. Zazie Beetz is set to return from the first film as Arthur’s neighbour Sophie.

Directed by Phillips and co-written by Scott Silver, Joker: Folie à Deux will open in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

