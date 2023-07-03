ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a wrap for Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Jigarthanda Double X’, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah

July 03, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

 Said to be a prequel to ‘Jigarthanda’ (2014), ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

The Hindu Bureau

SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence from the teaser video

We had previously reported that director Karthik Subbaraj is helming a film titled Jigarthanda Double X, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The makers of the film have now announced that the film’s shoot has been completed. 

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a video from the sets of the film and also confirmed that the film will release this Diwali. 

Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin along with Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, the film was shot in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While many extensive sets were created for the film, the important sequences were shot at a set created in Thandikudi near Kodaikanal.

In a statement released by the makers, Karthik said, “The film is a creatively satisfying experience for all of us. We shot Jigarthanda Double X in some of the most interesting locations. The film has taken shape very well and we are now all set for the post-production works. I am sure we are going to present a very exciting experience to the audience. I sincerely thank my actors, technicians and all others who supported this huge project.”

Santhosh Narayanan, who composed music for Jigarthanda is also handling music for Jigarthanda DoubleX. The new film has cinematography by Tirru and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Said to be a prequel to Jigarthanda (2014), Jigarthanda Double X will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi for Diwali 2023.

