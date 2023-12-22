ADVERTISEMENT

India’s official Oscar entry ‘2018’ fails to make it to final 15

December 22, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

‘2018’, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, was announced as India’s official entry for the 96th Oscars in September; the movie narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018

PTI

A poster for ‘2018’

Malayalam film 2018: Everyone is a Hero, India's official entry in the international feature film category at the 2024 Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.

ALSO READ
As ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ goes to the Oscars, Tovino Thomas says it’s a double dhamaka for him

The Jude Anthany Joseph-directed film failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films for the category, which was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Friday.

Jonathan Glazer's historical drama The Zone of Interest (UK), Denmark's The Promised Land, starring Mads Mikkelsen, and Perfect Days from Japan are being billed as the frontrunners of the category.

The shortlist also includes Amerikatsi (Armenia), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), Fallen Leaves (Finland), The Taste of Things (France), The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany), Godland (Iceland), Io Capitano (Italy), Totem (Mexico), The Mother of All Lies (Morocco), Society of the Snow (Spain), Four Daughters (Tunisia) and 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Films from 88 countries were eligible in the category. The shortlisted movies will advance to the next round of voting.

2018, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, was announced as India's official entry for the 96th Oscars in September this year. The movie narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods in 2018.

According to the makers, the film has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing film in Malayalam cinema.

ALSO READ
Oscar 2024 | South cinema’s global ambitions

The AMPAS also unveiled shortlists for nine other categories -- original song, original score, sound, documentary feature, documentary short, animated short film, live action short film, makeup and hairstyling, and visual effects.

At the 95th Academy Awards, RRR and The Elephant Whisperers, the two Indian films which won the best original song and best documentary short, were sent to the Oscars directly by the makers, but India's official entry in the international film category, Gujarati film "Chhello Show"(Last Film Show), couldn't make it to the final five nominations.

The last Indian film that made it to the final five was the Aamir Khan-led Lagaan in 2001.

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US