Hollywood composer Mark Kilian on board Mohanlal’s ‘Barroz’

February 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Actor Mohanlal’s Barroz, which will mark the veteran’s directorial debut, has got a new music director on board. Hollywood composer Mark Kilian, known for working on films like Deep Blue Sea 3 and Pitch Perfect, will be handling the music for the fantasy film.

Mohanlal took to Twitter to share a photo with Kilian and the film’s associate director TK Rajeev Kumar, welcoming the composer to the project. Interestingly, it was earlier announced that Lydian Nadhaswaram will be composing for Barroz. It’s not clear if both composers are a part of the project or if Kilian has replaced Nadhaswaram.

Barozz, also produced by Mohanlal, will be released in 3D. Jijo Punnoose of My Dear Kuttichathan (1984) fame has written the script based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. The film, which wrapped shoots recently, is currently in the post-production stage.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has projects like Olavum Theeravum, Ram: Part 1 and Malaikottai Valibanin different stages of development.