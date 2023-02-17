ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood composer Mark Kilian on board Mohanlal’s ‘Barroz’

February 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The music director is known for working on films like ‘Deep Blue Sea 3’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’

The Hindu Bureau

L-R: Mohanlal, Mark Kilian and TK Rajeev Kumar | Photo Credit: @Mohanlal/Twitter

Actor Mohanlal’s Barroz, which will mark the veteran’s directorial debut, has got a new music director on board. Hollywood composer Mark Kilian, known for working on films like Deep Blue Sea 3 and Pitch Perfect, will be handling the music for the fantasy film.

Mohanlal took to Twitter to share a photo with Kilian and the film’s associate director TK Rajeev Kumar, welcoming the composer to the project. Interestingly, it was earlier announced that Lydian Nadhaswaram will be composing for Barroz. It’s not clear if both composers are a part of the project or if Kilian has replaced Nadhaswaram.

Barozz, also produced by Mohanlal, will be released in 3D. Jijo Punnoose of My Dear Kuttichathan (1984) fame has written the script based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure. The film, which wrapped shoots recently, is currently in the post-production stage.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has projects like Olavum Theeravum, Ram: Part 1 and Malaikottai Valibanin different stages of development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US