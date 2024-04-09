ADVERTISEMENT

‘Heeramandi’ trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates a sizzling world of passion and betrayal

April 09, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and others, Bhansali’s ambitious series is set to premiere on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Sonakshi Sinha in ‘Heeramandi’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

Netflix unveiled the trailer of this year’s one of the most anticipated series from India — Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series, with a stellar star cast, drops on Netflix on May 1Actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman are part of the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Heeramandi’ first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama

The trailer transports viewers to the sizzling district of Heeramandi, where the one and only Mallikajaan (Manisha) rules over an elite house of courtesans. She schemes, fearing no one — until the return of her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi), brings tensions in the house to a boil.

Outside, the city is also roiling, with revolutionaries demanding India’s freedom from British rule, with Bibbojaan (Aditi), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for freedom. Meanwhile, Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin), dreams of love with the son of a nawab (nobleman), Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), and yearns to break out of Heeramandi.

ADVERTISEMENT

As betrayal mounts and forbidden desires clash with societal norms, the struggle for pre-independent India’s freedom comes to a boiling point. Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan are locked in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi. Who will finally reign?

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:Fardeen Khan’s first look from ‘Heeramandi’ revealed

“This is a story of love, power, freedom, and extraordinary women, their desires, and struggles. It marks a new milestone in my journey,” said Bhansali. “In Netflix, we found the ideal partner —- one who not only shares our love for storytelling but also possesses the unparalleled capability to bring our series to the most diverse and global audience imaginable.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US