ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hacks’ Season 3 trailer: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder back for another punchline

April 17, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

The season boasts nine epsiodes with newcomers J. Smith-Cameron, Christina Hendricks, and Tony Goldwyn to join the cast

The Hindu Bureau

Jean Smart in a still from ‘Hacks’ Season 3

The much-anticipated return of Hacks has fans buzzing as the first trailer for Season 3 drops, teasing viewers with glimpses of what’s to come. Max has unveiled the official trailer and key art for the upcoming season, set to premiere on Thursday, May 2nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Penguin’: Max’s 2024 trailer shows new footage from ‘The Batman’ spin-off series

This latest installment of Hacks looks to delve deeper into the entwined lives of its beloved characters, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder). A year after their parting, Deborah finds herself soaring on the wings of success following her standup special, while Ava explores new opportunities in Los Angeles.

The cast, including Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, returns alongside Smart and Einbinder. Moreover, this season boasts a number of guest stars, including J. Smith-Cameron, Christina Hendricks, and Tony Goldwyn.

Production of the upcoming season was peppered with delays due to Smart’s heart surgery as well as the ongoing Hollywood strikes. The first season of the series was nominated for six Emmys and nabbed three of them, while Season 2 nabbed three more Emmys in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With nine episodes in store, Hacks Season 3 also sees executives Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky back at the helm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US