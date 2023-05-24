First look of Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ out

May 24, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

The first look and glimpse of Ravi Teja’s upcoming film, director Vamsee’s Tiger Nageswara Rao has been released by the makers. While the first look features a close-up of the actor’s face, the glimpse video tells us that the film is based on a fictional village that’s called as the ‘crime capital of South-India’ and the zone of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

A synopsis from the film team read, “ Tiger Nageswara Rao will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be the highest-budgeted film for Ravi Teja. This will mark the first Pan India project of the actor.”

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and to be presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal, the film also stars Gayatri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon. GV Prakash Kumar will score music for the film that has dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. R Madhie will handle the camera for the film which is also written by Vamsee. Tiger Nageswara Rao will release in theatres on October 20.

Here’s the glimpse video...

ADVERTISEMENT