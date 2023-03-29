Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ to release on October 20

March 29, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Tiger Nageswara Rao, actor Ravi Teja’s next after Ravanasura, will release in theatres on October 20, the makers announced today.

The film, directed by Vamsee, is set in the 1970s and is based on the life of the infamous titular thief from a village called Stuartpuram. According to news reports, a massive 5-acre land was used to contruct the sets of the village for the movie.

This year it's going to be extra special for us all 😊#TigerNageswaraRao's HUNT begins on October 20th :))) pic.twitter.com/vCOXJdiZ9k — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 29, 2023

Tiger Nageswara Rao has Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the female leads. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is also playing a pivotal role in the film. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by R Madhie, editing by Navin Nooli, and art by Avinash Kolla.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal under his Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma, is releasing on April 7.