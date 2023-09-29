ADVERTISEMENT

First look of ‘Aranmanai 4’, starring Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna, out

September 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The film also stars Sundar C who also and directed all the films in the franchise

Gopinath Rajendran
Gopinath Rajendran

First look of ‘Aranmanai 4’ | Photo Credit: @khushsundar/Twitter

The first look of the fourth entry from the Aranmanai franchise has been released by the makers. Produced by Khushbu under her banner, Avni Cinemax, the first look was released on the occasion of the actor-producer’s birthday.

ALSO READ
Vijay Antony’s next titled ‘Hitler’; first look and motion poster out

Aranmanai 4 will star Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna in the lead along with Sundar C who has starred in and directed all the films in the franchise. The new film will also star Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh.

Hiphop Tamizha, who composed music for Aranmanai 2, is reuniting with the makers for the new film. E Krishnasamy is in charge of cinematography while Fenny Oliver, who edited Aranmanai 3, has once again been roped in as the editor. The film is scheduled to release for Pongal, in January next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US