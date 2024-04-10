ADVERTISEMENT

‘Euphoria’ star Maude Apatow is launching her production company alongside Olivia Rosenbloom

April 10, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The freshly launched Jewelbox Pictures will debut Apatow’s first directorial feature, ‘Poetic Justice’

The Hindu Bureau

Maude Apatow | Photo Credit: Instagram/@maudeapatow

Known for her role as Lexi Howard in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, Maude Apatow and her longtime collaborator Olivia Rosenbloom are embarking on a new venture together, officially launching their new production company, Jewelbox Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from their shared passion for flawed yet compelling characters, Apatow and Rosenbloom aim to use comedy as a vehicle to explore complex narratives. With three films already in development, Jewelbox Pictures is off to an exciting start.

Zendaya-starrer ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 delayed again

According to Deadline, their debut project under the Jewelbox banner is Poetic License, marking Apatow’s directorial debut. Written by Raffi Donatich, the film delves into the intertwined lives of two best friends competing for the affection of their college poetry workshop instructor. Apatow was immediately drawn to the script’s heartfelt portrayal of the challenges of growing up and felt compelled to bring it to life on screen.

In addition to Poetic License, Jewelbox Pictures has secured the rights to adapt Cat Marnell’s memoir, How to Murder Your Life, a dark comedy set in the world of fashion magazines. They are also attached to produce Female Friendship - a story of identity and friendship in the face of gender transition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Margot Robbie production house strikes first-look deal with Warner Bros.
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US