‘Euphoria’ star Maude Apatow is launching her production company alongside Olivia Rosenbloom

Known for her role as Lexi Howard in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, Maude Apatow and her longtime collaborator Olivia Rosenbloom are embarking on a new venture together, officially launching their new production company, Jewelbox Pictures.

Drawing from their shared passion for flawed yet compelling characters, Apatow and Rosenbloom aim to use comedy as a vehicle to explore complex narratives. With three films already in development, Jewelbox Pictures is off to an exciting start.

According to Deadline, their debut project under the Jewelbox banner is Poetic License, marking Apatow’s directorial debut. Written by Raffi Donatich, the film delves into the intertwined lives of two best friends competing for the affection of their college poetry workshop instructor. Apatow was immediately drawn to the script’s heartfelt portrayal of the challenges of growing up and felt compelled to bring it to life on screen.

In addition to Poetic License, Jewelbox Pictures has secured the rights to adapt Cat Marnell’s memoir, How to Murder Your Life, a dark comedy set in the world of fashion magazines. They are also attached to produce Female Friendship - a story of identity and friendship in the face of gender transition.

