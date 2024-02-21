ADVERTISEMENT

Emraan Hashmi denies being part of ‘Don 3’

February 21, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

There was speculation that Emraan would play the role of a villain in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani

ANI

Emraan Hashmi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Emraan Hashmi dismissed rumours of him being a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. There was speculation that Emraan would play the role of a villain in the upcoming film. “For the fans and journalists that are asking, I am not part of Don 3. I was never offered the movie,” Hashmi wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has recently joined Ranveer Singh in Don 3. In August 2023, Farhan had revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had played the character in the earlier versions.

Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Later, Don 2 was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2.

CONNECT WITH US