February 20, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has announced that Kiara Advani is on board the director’s upcoming film Don 3. The announcement video however did not reveal any information on her role in the film.

Kiara Advani’s involvement in the film has been the latest update ever since Don 3 was announced in August last year along with the news that Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise as the titular character.

In the earlier announcement video, Ranveer says the iconic “11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun don” (Police of 11 countries haven’t been able to nab me. I am don). Farhan’s first instalment of the franchise was released in 2006. The film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Don of 1978. Farhan made a sequel to his film, and Don 2 was a runaway hit in 2011.

Interestingly, Don 3 also marks the first collaboration between Ranveer and Kiara. Meanwhile, Kiara is awaiting the release of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Game Changer co-starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar. She’s also rumoured to be a part of War 2.