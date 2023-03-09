ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ Hotstar to stop streaming HBO content from March 31

March 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

‘The Last of Us’, ‘Succession’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and 20 other HBO titles will stop showing on the OTT platform

The Hindu Bureau

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in a still from ‘The Last of Us’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/ The Last of Us

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers hoping to put off their The Last of Us or Succession binge are in a jam. According to a recent update, the streaming platform will stop showing HBO content from March 31. The announcement comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated cost-cutting and restructuring at the company.

Confirming the development, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted on Wednesday, “Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”

The 23 shows to be discontinued on Disney+ Hostar are -

Ballers

Band of Brothers

Catch and Kill

Curb Your Enth

Entourage

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon

Mare of Easttown

Mind Over Murder

Obama

Scenes from a Marriage

Shaq

Succession

The Baby

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Nevers

The Sopranos

The Time Traveller’s Wife

The Wire

Undercurrent

Watchmen

We Own this City

