Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Gaslight’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31

March 07, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani of Phobia fame, the high-octane suspense thriller is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri of 12th Street Entertainment.

" Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel. Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise," Taurani said in a statement.

Puri said that the three actors have done an outstanding job. "It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this," he added.

Kripalani said Gaslight "will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds".

"With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added.

Gaslight also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.