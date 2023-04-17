‘Dhoomam’: First look of Fahadh Faasil’s suspense thriller with Hombale Films out

April 17, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

KGF and Kantara maker Hombale Films had earlier announced a feature film titled Dhoomamheadlined by Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali. The first look of the same was unveiled earlier today.

The first look features Fahadh, his mouth shut with tape, on the front, while the rest of the cast including Aparna, Roshan Mathews, and Vineeth at the background. “Prepare for a smoke-filled journey into the heart of darkness, where the stakes are high and secrets are deadly. This edge-of-your-seat suspense thriller will keep you guessing at every turn, until the final puff,” read Fahadh’s caption while sharing the poster on his Facebook profile.

Dhoomam, billed as an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller, is written and directed by Pawan Kumar (of U-Turn fame). It also stars Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, and Anu Mohan among others.

With music scored by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, Dhoomam is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film is set to release Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu

