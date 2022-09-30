Movies

Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali to star in Hombale Films’ ‘Dhoomam’

Poster of the film

Poster of the film | Photo Credit: @hombalefilms/Twitter

Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-led KGF movies, on Friday announced its new film with actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali.

Titled Dhoomam, the multilingual film will be written and directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar of U-Turn fame.

The production banner said the film will kickstart production on October 9 and is scheduled to be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps. Dhoomam will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The project marks a reunion between Fahadh and Aparna. The duo earlier worked together on the 2016 movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram.

Aparna recently won the National Award for best actress for her performance in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, opposite Suriya.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Malayalam cinema
Indian cinema
Kannada cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2022 4:27:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/fahadh-faasil-aparna-balamurali-to-star-in-hombale-films-dhoomam/article65954672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY