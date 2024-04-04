ADVERTISEMENT

Delroy Lindo joins cast of Ryan Coogler’s untitled supernatural thriller

April 04, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Michael B Jordan headlines the project reportedly set in the American South during the Jim Crow era 

ANI

Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington announce an award on stage as they attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Delroy Lindo, who appeared in Unprisoned and The Harder They Fall, has joined Michael B Jordan in the untitled supernatural horror thriller being directed by Ryan Coogler for Warner Bros, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

There is not much information available regarding the project, according to the report. The movie, according to insiders, is set in the South during the Jim Crow era and may incorporate both vampires and magical Southern supernatural traditions. Jordan may be playing dual roles-- of twin brothers.

Ryan Coogler's next project with Michael Jordan locks release date

Lindo's part has a musical element to it. The feature is gearing up for a shoot later this spring in New Orleans and recently cast Jack O'Connell as a villain, according to the report. Coogler wrote the script and is also producing via his production company Proximity Media. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also involved with the project as producers. The studio has set a March 7, 2025, release date for the film. It will also play in Imax theatres.Veteran actor Lindo won praise for his strong performance in Spike Lee's war thriller Da 5 Bloods, which co-starred Chadwick Boseman and came out in 2019.He then made a cameo appearance in the all-star Western The Harder They Fall starring James Samuel.

Ryan Coogler set to produce Prince jukebox musical

The actor is well-known for his supporting parts in films like Malcolm X, Get Shorty, and Gone in 60 Seconds. He stars opposite Kerry Washington in Unprisoned, which is currently filming its second season for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

