Dakota Johnson talks about ‘Madame Web,’ also recalls starring in ‘The Office’ series finale

February 11, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Dakota Johnson is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming superhero action thriller film 'Madame Web'.

'Madame Web' tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines, and stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and realises she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies... if they can all survive a deadly present.

While talking about her character in the film, Johnson said in a statement, "When you meet Madame Web in this movie, it's her origin story. It's how Cassie became Madame Web. So we start when she's a young woman. Ultimately in the comics she ends up being an old woman who develops a neurodegenerative disease. But since we are starting way back when, she's a paramedic; she's kind of an everyday hero, she is an independent and complex woman."

Directed by SJ Clarkson 'Madame Web' stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, and is set to hit the theatres on February 16.

Meanwhile, Dakota, who also starred in ‘The Office’, recently joked about how shooting for the series finale “was honestly the worst time” of her life. During a recent episode of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ Dakota said, “I loved that show so much and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day.” “I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the show!”

When Meyers (who also guest-starred in the finale) asked Johnson if everyone on the set was "super sad" since they were filming the final episode, she recalled, "They were sad and also there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years." "And I'm coming in like, 'So excited to be here!' No one wanted to talk to me." She added, "I was in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things." The finale of 'The Office' series aired on NBC in May 2013.

