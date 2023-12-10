Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig to star in ‘Two For The Money’

December 10, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are set to star together in the upcoming movie Two For The Money.

Justin Lin, the director of multiple Fast & Furious movies, will direct the project, which has been acquired by Apple Studios after a bidding war, reported Variety.

In Two For The Money, Theron and Craig will essay the roles of career thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs. The movie is based on an original idea by Lin and Dan Mazeau.

The project will be produced by Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Theron’s Denver & Delilah banner, and Jeff Kirschebaum and Joe Roth’s RK Films. Apple Studios will serve as the studio.

Theron was last seen in Fast X, which has a script co-written by Lin. She will be seen next in the sequel to her 2020 Netflix superhero film The Old Guard, featuring alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Uma Thurman and KiKi Layne. The actor will also star in and produce a small-screen adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix’s horror novel “The Final Girl Support Group”, with Andy and Barbara Muschietti attached to co-produce.

Craig, best known for playing the iconic James Bond in five films, was last seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The actor will soon be seen in the historical romance drama Queer.

