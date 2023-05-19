ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: India’s twin wins at the Oscars show we always dream big, says Khushbu

May 19, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Speaking at Cannes 2023, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar praised renowned film personalities like A R Rahman, Resul Pookutty, the ‘RRR’ team for their Oscan wins

The Hindu Bureau

Khusbhu in a traditional Indian attire at Cannes 2023 | Photo Credit: @khushsundar/Instagram

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar reflected on India’s twin wins at the Oscars while speaking at the Cannes 2023. Khushbu walked the red carpet in saree at the film festival.

“Everybody thought the crowd won’t comeback to theatres. People had moved on to different platforms. But the Indians showed it’s possible because we dream big. We have the courage, capability and guts to do what we want,” she said. The Oscar wins of Resul Pookutty, A R Rahman, RRR (for the song Naatu Naatu), and Guneet Monga (for Elephant Whisperers) show that we Indians can make our dreams come true,” said the BJP leader, who was recently nominated a member of National Commission for Women.

Thanking the Information and Broadcasting department for giving her an opportunity to speak at Cannes, Khusbhu said “this is just the beginning and India will soon be at the top of the world under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.”

