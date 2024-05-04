‘Bloody Beggar’: Kavin to star in Nelson’s maiden production

May 04, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Nelson Dilipkumar, the Tamil filmmaker who delivered a gigantic blockbuster with the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, has announced his maiden production venture. His banner Filament Pictures is set to produce a film starring Kavin and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar. The movie is titled Bloody Beggar.

Sticking to his style of announcing his projects through quirky videos, Nelson released a fun video to raise curiosity around his film. The video shows Nelson, his frequent collaborator, actor Redin Kingsley, Kavin and Sivabalan interacting inside the premises of the filmmaker’s office.

The conversation is centred around Kavin’s new look from the film set to be directed by Sivabalan. The actor-director duo along with Redin Kingsley, attempt to convince Nelson to produce the movie. Nelson, after a lot of persuasion, agrees to see Kavin’s look in the film.

When Kavin gets ready, Nelson is shocked to see the actor’s look. The video then reveals the film’s title, Bloody Beggar, along with Kavin’s first-look of a beggar. Kavin had previously worked as an associate director in Nelson’s movies.

Sivabalan has written the film while Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer. Jen Martin will compose music for the movie while R Nirmal is the editor.

Meanwhile, Kavin will be seen in Star, set to be released on May 10. The film is touted to tell the story of an aspiring hero. Kavin, who earned praises for his performance in Dada, is also set to play the lead in choreographer Sathish’s directorial debut.

