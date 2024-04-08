ADVERTISEMENT

Biopic on first Ashok Chakra recipient from Kashmir announced

April 08, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Lance Naik Wani was posthumously awarded ‘Ashok Chakra’, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his role in a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir in 2018

ANI

Lance Naik Wani 

A biopic inspired by the life of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, the first Ashok Chakra recipient from Kashmir, has been announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani

Baweja Studios, led by producer, writer and actor Harman Baweja, is making the film titled 'Ikhwan', as per a statement.

The project will showcase Wani's journey from being a feared militant in Kashmir to a decorated Indian soldier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about 'Ikhwan', producer Baweja said, "We are honoured and excited to bring Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani's inspiring journey to the silver screen. His journey from being a misdirected militant to eventually serving the country with extraordinary valour is a story the world must see. The film is an ode to him, his wife and the Indian Army, for the sacrifices made to safeguard our country."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the statement, Mehjabeen Akhtar, wife of the Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani, expressed her thoughts, adding , "As a family, we take immense pride in the sacrifices made by my late husband, an Ashok Chakra awardee. We are grateful to Harman Baweja and Baweja Studios for shedding light on his resilience and sacrifices through 'Ikhwan'. We eagerly anticipate its release."

Controversial biopic of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy ‘Vivekam’ released on YouTube

In January 2019, Lance Naik Wani was posthumously awarded 'Ashok Chakra', India's highest peace time gallantry award for his role in a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old soldier eliminated the district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one foreign terrorist in a counter-terror operation in Hirapur village of Shopian district before succumbing to his grievous wounds after being hit multiple times during the operation

.On film being made on Wani, Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Satish Dua, said , "'Ikhwan' is a story of Kashmiri patriotism narrated through the inspirational life of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a terrorist turned Ikhwani turned soldier of my JAKLI Regiment, who sacrificed his life for the country.

He was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest gallantry medal in peacetime. Congratulations to Baweja Studios for showcasing his story in a movie that is sure to inspire all Indians."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US