Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she secretly married musician Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy had secretly tied the knot with her musician-boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, two years ago, the Hollywood star has revealed.

Taylor-Joy confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, sharing a slide of photos in which she is seen in a wedding dress, walking with a bouquet of flowers and veil stretching beside her.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest. N.B Yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," the 27-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

McRae, 29, who appeared in the musical drama series Daisy Jones and the Six, also celebrated the couple's anniversary in an Instagram post. "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two-year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he wrote.

Taylor-Joy and McRae began dating in 2021 after meeting at the premiere of her critically-acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy is currently awaiting the release of her latest movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, the movie will be released in May this year.

